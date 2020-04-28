BATAVIA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist has died following an accident in Batavia.

The accident happened April 25 at the intersection of Route 5 and Wortendyke Road.

Investigators said a Batavia teen was riding her bicycle north on Wortendyke Road when she attempted to cross Route 5. A motorcycle, operated by Joshua Fullmer, 27, of Batavia was traveling east on Route 5 and collided with the bicyclist.

Fullmer and the bicyclist were taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Fullmer later died of his injuries.

The bicyclist is in serious condition. Police said they are still investigating the crash.