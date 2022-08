Thirty-one homes have sold in Erie County this year for more than $1 million. That includes 17 that closed since July 1.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A house in Erie County selling for $1 million or more has been recorded on average every seven days this year, according to county clerk's office records.

And the trend doesn't appear to be slowing down: Two million-dollar sales have been recorded in Clarence in just the last two days.

“It is definitely a trend and one that has been a long time in coming,” Hunt Real Estate Corp. broker Michelle Winer said.