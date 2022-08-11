Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

"Finally, houses are selling for what they are worth," said Susie Lenahan, M.J. Peterson Real Estate Corp. broker and vice president. "It's about time."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million.

Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million — the asking price — according to Aug. 11 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house, listed by Hunt Real Estate Corp.’s Deacon Tasker, went on the market this spring shortly after Johnston, 88, died in January.

