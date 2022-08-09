x
Elma house is Erie County's 18th million-dollar home sale this year

Credit: Google Maps

ELMA, N.Y. — A suburban house became the 18th residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million this year when it was acquired by a doctor connected to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center.

According to an Aug. 8 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Stephen Edge paid $1.05 million for the five-bedroom, 5,360-square-foot house at 2740 Bowen Road, Elma. The house was owned by Joseph and Elaine Giallanza.

Constructed in 1930, the house sits on 3.4 acres. It was listed at $1.1 million, according to Zillow.com.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

