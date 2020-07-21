1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Niagara Falls

A 22-year-old man was shot several times and died, according to the Niagara Falls Police department.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Niagara Falls, according to the NF Police Department.

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called for a reported shooting in the area or 17th Street and Pierce Avenue. Investigators said two men were shot in the area.

Police say an unidentified 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and was brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by a personal vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

The other man, who suffered lower body injuries, was taken to ECMC by an ambulance and is expected to survive.