1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One man is dead and another has been hospitalized after a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Niagara Falls, according to the NF Police Department.
At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called for a reported shooting in the area or 17th Street and Pierce Avenue. Investigators said two men were shot in the area.
Police say an unidentified 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and was brought to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by a personal vehicle. He later died of his injuries.
The other man, who suffered lower body injuries, was taken to ECMC by an ambulance and is expected to survive.
Police say the incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.