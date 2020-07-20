Williamsville teen accused of hate crime, harassment

Teen's co-defendant is accused of arson in connection with the case.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Williamsville teen was indicted Monday on one count of aggravated harassment as a hate crime and three counts of aggravated harassment.

Investigators say Christian R. McCaffrey, 19, is accused of intentionally harassing the victim through phone calls and text message between August 2019 and December 2019.

One of the incidents, McCaffrey is accused of using a derogatory slur against the victim, who is Jewish.

If convicted, McCaffrey could face up to four years in prison.

A co-defendant in the case, Dino A. Bruscia, 27, of Buffalo is charged with one count of arson.

According to investigators, Bruscia intended to set fire to a home in Amherst, where the victim lived, by using a flare gun. The fire caused damage to the dining room.

Bruscia could face a maximum of 15 years in jail if he is convicted.