News 2 You: Remembering Buffalo Forge, Melody Fair, and when Jurassic Park first hit theaters!

Recalling when these stories, and more, were all News 2 You

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 years ago this week in 2013:

Edward Snowden revealed himself to be the whistleblower who exposed the NSAs numerous global surveillance programs, including on private citizens.

"Over time that feeling of wrongdoing sort of builds up and you feel compelled to talk about it," said Snowden, when explaining why he decided to reveal government secrets.

Later charged with espionage, Snowden eventually fled to Russia, where he still lives and became a citizen just last fall.

New York State raised the number of points against your license from three to five for texting while behind the wheel, in an attempt to curb the growing number of incidents of distracted driving, a deadly problem which continues to this day.

20 Years ago this week in 2003:

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones played to a large downtown crowd at Thursday at the Square and Chicago took to the revolving stage at the newly reopened Melody Fair in North Tonawanda.

The old adage you can't believe everything you read in the papers took on new meaning, when a scandal rocked the New York Times after it was learned that not "all the news that's fit to print", was necessarily true.

Long before President Donald J. Trump coined the term "Fake News", the Times had to do some house cleaning by sacking several reporters discovered to have been making up sources for stories or plagiarizing articles, while also firing several editors for not doing anything to stop them.

The Province of Ontario became the first in Canada to legalize same sex marriage, and Jolly Time produced its one billionth bag of microwave popcorn this week in 2003.

30 years ago this week in 1993:

One of the most controversial (at the time) ideas injected into the discussions on how to prevent AIDS was being debated. It is also the subject of this week's New 2 You Pop Quiz, the answer to which can be found at the conclusion of the video above this story.

Mia Farrow won the mother of all custody battles against Woody Allen after months of courtroom drama, Governor Mario Cuomo told residents from West Valley, upset with the continued use of a facility in their town as a repository for low level radioactive waste, that they "had never had a Governor as sensitive" as him.

After more than a century in business, Buffalo Forge announced it would be closing its 14 acre plant on Broadway, resulting in the loss of 400 jobs.

The Channel 17 Auction was still enjoying popularity as a fundraiser for the local PBS station, caller ID was stilla relatively new feature for land line phones, and despite it being June it snowed in Colorado and no one was suggesting it was due to "climate change".

Jurassic Park opened at theaters and went on to become the top grossing movie of all time, holding that title until Titanic took the top spot after it came out four years later.