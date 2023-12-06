News 2 You: Donald Trump at Pilot Field, The Grateful Dead at Rich Stadium, and a panic over Pepsi

Remembering when those stories, and more, were all News 2 You.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 10 years ago this week:

One year after his world famous tightrope walk over Niagara Falls there was still a lot of talk about aerialist Nik Wallenda establishing some type of permanent attraction in Niagara Falls to boost the city's tourism industry.

However, the idea appears no closer to fruition than it was this week in 2013.

20 years ago this week:

Barely six months after opening their first casino in Niagara Falls, the Seneca Gaming Corp. were looking to move on plans to develop a second one in Buffalo.

Although locations like the abandoned Memorial Auditorium and the former Statler Hilton Hotel were being pushed by local officials, the Seneca had ideas of their own and revealed their preference was to build their casino in another existing building. The location of that building is the subject of this week's News 2 You Pop Quiz, and the answer appears at the conclusion of the video above this story.

Britain's Prince Harry was just graduating from high school, Arnold Schwarzenegger launching what would turn out to be a successful bid to become Governor of California, disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding was giving professional boxing a go, and both actor Gregory Peck and network newscaster David Brinkley, who were both legends in their fields, died this week in 2003.

30 years ago this week:

Bread was 69 cents per loaf, Tom and Roseanne Arnold were still married (but for not much longer) and president Clinton introduced Ruth Bader Ginsburg as his Supreme Court nominee.

Meanwhile, a future President of the United States was in Buffalo when Donald Trump was among the many celebrities in attendance at the Jim Kelly Stargaze at Pilot Field, a once annual fundraiser for Cradle Beach Camp.

The Grateful Dead played in concert at Rich Stadium, at a time when there was panic over - of all things- Pepsi.

Numerous reports throughout the country came that people were finding syringes inside cans of the popular soft drink.