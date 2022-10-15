Walk to Cure Arthritis raises more than $15,000

The Buffalo chapter of the Arthritis Foundation hosted the Delaware Park walk to raise funds, which could one day help find a cure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Walk to Cure Arthritis was held Saturday in a rainy Delaware Park.

The Buffalo chapter of the Arthritis Foundation hosted the walk to raise funds, which could one day help find a cure. The organizer says it's important to raise awareness about the disease.

Arthritis can cause severe permanent damage to joints, and it can impact anyone, regardless of age.

"I've had arthritis for five years now. I was diagnosed when I was in Pre-K," said Khloe Kibby, a 9-year-old youth honoree.

"My joints still get stiff, sore and swollen. I get very tired, but it's OK because I have love and support from my mommy, daddy, Eli, teachers, and coaches."