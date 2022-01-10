More Thank Pink Walk draws hundreds to Buffalo RiverWorks

The More Than Pink Walk returned to an in-person event in Buffalo, kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — They walked and some ran in memory of loved ones and to support those fighting and surviving breast cancer.

The 2022 Komen Upstate New York More Than Pink Walk was held Saturday morning at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Kerri White's mother passed away in 2003 after battling breast cancer. She formed a team to raise money for research.

Her friend, Katrina Holmes, joined her to run a 5K.

"We as women know how important our moms are to us, and we as moms want to be there for our kids, so anything I can do to be there for my bestie is what I want to do," Holmes said.

Corinne Leone has been a survivor for 17 years and participates in the walk every year.

"It's inspiring, it's empowering, and it's just helping other people that makes my life complete," Leone said.

Flight attendant Ebony Thomas was diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer at age 41. She is determined to win.

"Surround yourself around positive people, that definitely makes a difference. Keep your mind open. Listen to your doctors, but also listen to yourself," she said.

Research, Care, Community and Action are four pillars the event uses to advocate and push for change.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

There was a remember tent for people to post pictures and leave messages about those no longer with us.

More Than Pink Walk is Susan G. Komen's signature fundraising event.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.