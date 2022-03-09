September 3 - Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK WALK

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY SUSAN G. KOMEN UPSTATE NEW YORK)
The 2022 MORE THAN PINK WALK to support Susan G. Komen Upstate New York is back in person and taking place at Buffalo Riverworks on Saturday, October 1st. This is a wonderful way for families and companies to come together and support a great cause in the fight against breast cancer. To find out more information about this year's event and to register today, head to their website at www.komen.org/upstatenywalk.You can also give them a call at (607) 930-4716.