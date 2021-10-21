Salmonella outbreak linked to onions, some WNY grocery stores say they aren't affected

However, the CDC says unless you have packaging on the onion says it's not from Mexico, it's better to throw it out.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may want to check the onions in your fridge or pantry.

The FDA reports there have been 652 illnesses and 129 hospitalizations among the 37 states affected. That does include New York State. As of Wednesday, the CDC says there have been 12 confirmed cases in New York.

The FDA and CDC are conducting investigations, saying ProSource Inc. in Hailey, Idaho is potentially where the whole, fresh onions were contaminated. They were imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico from the beginning of July to August 27th. Onions can last up to three months.

The FDA said ProSource Inc. is voluntarily recalling red, white and yellow onions.

The FDA is reminding restaurants, grocery stores and consumers not to consume, sell or even serve onions that were possibly exposed.

Officials from Wegmans said they're following the situation closely. However, they said no Wegmans stores are affected by the outbreak.

Officials from both Tops and the Lexington Co-op also said none of the onions they have on their shelves are affected by this outbreak.