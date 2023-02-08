NYSP warns of an increase in overdoses

NYSP wants to alert the public that a more lethal strand of heroin is being distributed in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police said there has been an increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York.

According to the release, from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths.

Investigator say, out of those 94 cases and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties are where 20 of those overdoses and three deaths happened.

According to the release, Narcan was administered 57 times during that 12-day span.

Also, NYSP said that those rural areas have a longer medical response than the urban areas, which can contribute to the overdoses being fatal.

Troopers say a more lethal strand of heroin that is being distributed may also be the cause of the deaths.