4 arrested after BPD finds narcotics and guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said four were arrested following a bid drug bust Sunday.
The bust happened on the 400 block of 7th Street and it was uncovered by BPD's narcotics unit.
According to the release, police found two loaded guns, 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone, ammunition, and magazines. One of those weapons was a so-called ghost gun.
The four Buffalo men Jerry Rivera Diaz, Jayson Cruz, Christian Mojica-Medina, and Raymond Gonzalez were all arrested in connection with the alleged bust and are facing a number of charges.