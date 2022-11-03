Major drug trafficking ring busted in Erie and Niagara counties

A 129-count indictment was unsealed in Erie County Court on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with the takedown of a drug trafficking ring in Western New York.

Investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office say the 14 people charged allegedly trafficked more than $250,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycodone throughout Erie and Niagara counties.

During the investigation, police seized more than 1,400 counterfeit prescription “M-30” fentanyl pills, nearly one kilogram of cocaine, a loaded .45 caliber pistol, and more than $4,000 in cash.

“Keeping our streets and communities safe from dangerous drugs and violence is a top priority,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a released statement. “Any drug operation that floods our streets with cocaine and fentanyl puts our residents at risk, but this operation was particularly dangerous because they disguised these lethal drugs as prescription pills. This takedown is part of our ongoing efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe and go after those who put New Yorkers in harm’s way. I thank our partners in law enforcement for their critical support and collaboration.”

According to the indictment, Charles Sims allegedly purchased large quantities of cocaine from Musa Ramadan, Tevin Jeter, Eric Richmond, and others. The indictment says 'Sims then allegedly supplied large quantities of cocaine for resale to Michael McPhee, Devon Jones (a/k/a “Dutch”), Gregory Miller, and others. Miller, who is now deceased, obtained large quantities of counterfeit prescription “M-30” fentanyl pills from Michael Clark Jr., who then supplied the pills for resale to Anthony Fugate and others.' The indictment also alleges 'Tajine Benning, a customer of Sims, was the subject of a traffic stop that led to the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber pistol.'

“DEA investigates criminal networks, worldwide and locally, who are responsible for fueling drug poisonings and violent crime,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. “This particular investigation highlights how drug traffickers use social media and violence to further their illegal business, leaving damaged communities in their wake. I commend the DEA Buffalo District Office-Tactical Diversion Squad, New York State Police, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office for their diligent work throughout this investigation.”

“I want to thank the Attorney General’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their vigilant hard work that has resulted in the indictment of these 14 dangerous individuals,” said NYSP Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli. “The sale of these highly addictive drugs perpetuates a cycle of substance abuse which poses a significant threat to safety and quality of life within our neighborhoods. Yesterday's events send a strong message to dealers that we will not tolerate illegal drugs and weapons being brought into or sold in our communities.”