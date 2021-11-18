Nurses For Our Future Scholarship program launched to cover tuition for 1,000 new RNs

Scholarships will be available to new healthcare workers to get RNs at SUNY and CUNY.

NEW YORK — In the state of New York there is a shortage of nurses. More than 9,300 openings are currently listed for registered nurses statewide.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday a State University of New York and City University of New York scholarship program called the Nurses For Our Future Scholarship. The scholarship program will cover the tuition for 1,000 students to get RNs at SUNY and CUNY to help address the current nurses shortage.

"Just a year ago, we were celebrating our healthcare workers as the heroes they are, and the pandemic has shown us that we cannot afford a labor shortage in the healthcare industry," Hochul said.

"I'm proud to announce our new Nurses For Our Future Scholarship as an important step to train more nurses and bring them into our healthcare system. SUNY and CUNY scholarships move us toward a more prosperous and equal New York, by working to make sure every New Yorker has access to training programs, one, two, and four-year degrees, community college; SUNY and CUNY should be the pathway to the middle class."

The health care industry is one place we can’t afford a labor shortage. That’s why today, I’m taking action: We’re launching a new scholarship program that will cover tuition for 1,000 health care workers to get their nursing degrees at SUNY and CUNY. 3/ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 18, 2021

This scholarship will allow students to complete a nursing program with a flexible schedule, either part-time or full-time. The program aims to incentivise people active in health care to advance their education.

The scholarship will be marketed to existing and unemployed workers, including through regional SUNY Educational Opportunity Centers for entry-level nurse certifications in high demand including Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse and Nursing Home Aide.

"With more than 70 nursing programs spanning every degree from LPN to BSN and that are found in every corner of New York State as well as online, SUNY stands ready to meet the growing demand for nurses who are the heartbeat of healthcare," said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.