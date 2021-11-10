$3 million invested in SUNY campuses for nursing training programs in light of recent shortage

It's an effort to allow more students to enroll in nursing degree programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Wednesday that $3 million has been granted to all eligible SUNY campuses with nursing programs.

It's an effort to allow more students to enroll in nursing degree programs. This also comes as projected nursing shortages continue and the demand for nurses will significantly increase across New York State and the nation, the university said.

“Nurses serve as the backbone of our healthcare industry, taking care of our loved ones during their time of need and serving as advocates on behalf of patients and their families as they move through the healing process. COVID-19 has further highlighted how crucial it is for our workforce to be supported by robust nursing staff throughout the state. While we are currently facing a shortage of nurses, SUNY’s Nursing Emergency Training Fund will help to close the employment gap and allow for our system to train the next generation of nurses,” SUNY Board Trustee Eric Corngold said.

The fund is made possible under the direction of the chancellor through the review and assignment of a high needs appropriation related to nursing within the annual State budget.

“The warning signs are flashing that we need to train more nurses now, and the need only grows in the future. We must do everything we can to get more people trained as nurses in order to stem the tide to make sure we have access to quality healthcare when we need it, because nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare,” Chancellor Malatras said.

“Our new SUNY Nursing Emergency Training Fund will create more capacity to graduate more critically-needed nurses by hiring additional nurse educators, expanding clinical positions and training space, and buying state-of-the-art training technology. As part of our student-centric SUNY for All program, we are making it easier for prospective students to find the right nursing program with a new one-stop-shop website. As the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the nation, SUNY will do all it can to meet this critical workforce demand.”

All SUNY campuses with nursing programs — more than 70 accredited — are eligible to submit proposals for one-time grants of up to $250,000 from the SUNY Nursing Emergency Training Fund.

However, the university said priority will be given, and the award may be expanded for, multi-campus or cooperative submissions that can demonstrate creating significantly more enrollment capacity.

Eligible programs include licensed practical nurse to registered nurse (RN); RN to a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN); BSN; and doctor of nursing practice degree programs.

Funding can be used to:

Offset the initial cost of hiring instructors

Expand clinical positions and training space

Purchase instructional equipment and technology

All proposals must include a plan to expand enrollment in nursing programs and have a demonstrated ability to increase capacity. Applications are expected to open this month, the university said.

