Mercy Ambulatory Care Center will be closed on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All services at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center will be unavailable Wednesday while a new backup generator is being installed.

Catholic Health said the Orchard Park facility will be back up and running on Thursday morning, once the generator is in place.

Mercy Ambulatory Care Center's emergency department has been closed since Nov. 9 to allow for improvements. That work should be done next week, allowing the emergency department to reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Catholic Health.

The following services will be closed on Wednesday only:

COVID swabbing station;

pre-surgical testing;

imaging services;

pulmonary function testing clinic;

outpatient EKG;

wound healing center;

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare rehabilitation services;

laboratory service;

and cardiac rehabilitation services.

If you have a non-emergent medical condition, Catholic Health advises you to contact your primary care provider, visit an urgent care facility, or schedule a telemedicine appointment.