Breast Cancer Network of WNY grows into bigger location

The nonprofit will call the United Way building their new home for their headquarters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Breast Cancer Network of Western New York will have a new home on Delaware Avenue in the City of Buffalo, and to celebrate they are holding a grand-relocation open house.

The nonprofit organization headquarters will now be located to the United Way building. The relocation will give the group more opportunities of growth in the community, and for those patients and survivors looking for support and resources.

“We realized that our location in the suburbs of Buffalo was preventing us from reaching many who needed our services,” executive director Rob Jones said. “Being located in the heart of Buffalo, with access to public transportation and proximity to the medical campus enables us to serve a more diverse demographic.”

The public open house will be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People are encouraged to check out the new location and learn more about the organization.

There will be restorative health classes, workshops, and more for guests to experience at the event.

It's Almost Time! Our Open House is This Saturday from 10am-3pm. Can't Wait to See Everyone! #bcnwny... Posted by Breast Cancer Network of WNY, Inc on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

To learn more about the organization visit www.bcnwny.org