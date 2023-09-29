Bills rule safety Jordan Poyer out for Sunday

The Bills veteran safety will miss Sunday's divisional match-up with Miami because of a knee injury.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has ruled veteran safety Jordan Poyer out for Sunday's crucial division match-up with the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer has been dealing with a knee injury that McDermott confirmed happened during Buffalo's 37-3 win over the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. Poyer has not practiced this week.

The Bills (2-1) are preparing to face a high powered Miami (3-0) offense that is extremely fast and explosive and is leading the NFL in scoring (43.3ppg) through three games.

Three other members of the Bills secondary were listed on the injury report as of Wednesday afternoon. Safety Micah Hyde (hamstring) practiced in full, as did cornerback Taron Johnson (hip) and DB Siran Neal (ankle) who was limited.

All are expected to practice on Friday.