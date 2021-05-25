Battle Flag Tavern, Brewed and Bottled opening this summer in Lewiston

Four food businesses are hoping to capitalize on each other’s strengths in a shared space in Lewiston.

They’ll all be neighbors on the first floor of a new building at 442 Center St., developed by attorney Alfonso Marra Bax, who will relocate his law offices upstairs in the building.

Battle Flag Tavern will be in the front facing Center Street. It’s a new venture by Phil Palmeri and his wife, Tracey. Both were bartenders in their 20s at Shango Bistro and Wine Bar in Buffalo before he became a radiation therapist and she became a 10th grade English teacher.