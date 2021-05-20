Elmwood Avenue loses another restaurant: Acropolis Opa on the market

The Greek-American restaurant at 708 Elmwood Avenue is on the market, priced at $965,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Paul Tsouflidis has made the closure of Acropolis Opa official: The Greek-American restaurant at 708 Elmwood Avenue is on the market, priced at $965,000.

Founded by his parents in 1982, Tsouflidis bought the business in 2010 and expanded the restaurant/bar a few years later with an upstairs bar and patio.

In 2016, under the Crush Hospitality brand, he opened Newbury Street Café on Elmwood, an organic food and health food café; put a scaled-down version of Newbury into the Expo Market downtown; and opened another site in Williamsville.

