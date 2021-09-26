Hamburg fundraiser supports woman's search for a kidney donor

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Sunday event supported a young woman's search for a kidney donor.
Brianna Digiacomo, 24, suffers from polycystic kidney disease and is in need of a kidney transplant. A fundraiser was held at Coyote Café in Hamburg Sunday to raise money for her future transplant.
The event featured live music, a basket raffle, and, of course, watching the Bills game.
"Basically all of the funds that are raised are going to be put into a separate account that's basically on hold until Brianna has a donor available because we are still searching for a donor for her," friend Sara Eagen said. "Right now she is on the transplant list, but we need this to be set up for when that happens because it's going to happen fast."
If you or someone you know wants to be a donor, Brianna's blood type is O-negative, you can contact the Cleveland Clinic Living Donor Line at (216) 445-3150.