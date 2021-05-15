Niagara Falls cancer survivor now searching for kidney donor

28-year-old Elena DePaolo found out she was in stage three kidney failure after having a miscarriage in 2017.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We've seen people get pretty creative when they need an organ donor which brings us to 28-year-old Elena DePaolo.

The Niagara Falls mother needs a kidney donor, which is why you may have seen one of these fliers around Western New York.

DePaolo had a perfect bill of health until 2016.

That's when she was diagnosed with a rare leukemia typically found in kids.

She beat the cancer but then had a miscarriage in 2017, which is when doctors discovered she had kidney disease.

She and her husband just adopted a son, which is now motivating her more than ever to find a donor.

"The stakes are way higher this time having a baby. Last time it was just me, Frank and the dogs so this time I have a baby I have to do it for so it's definitely puts a little more pressure on me to find a donor," DePaolo said.

DePaolo is now in stage five kidney failure so if she doesn't find a donor soon, DePaolo will have to begin dialysis.