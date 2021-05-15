Niagara Falls cancer survivor now searching for kidney donor

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We've seen people get pretty creative when they need an organ donor which brings us to 28-year-old Elena DePaolo.
The Niagara Falls mother needs a kidney donor, which is why you may have seen one of these fliers around Western New York.
DePaolo had a perfect bill of health until 2016.
That's when she was diagnosed with a rare leukemia typically found in kids.
She beat the cancer but then had a miscarriage in 2017, which is when doctors discovered she had kidney disease.
She and her husband just adopted a son, which is now motivating her more than ever to find a donor.
"The stakes are way higher this time having a baby. Last time it was just me, Frank and the dogs so this time I have a baby I have to do it for so it's definitely puts a little more pressure on me to find a donor," DePaolo said.
DePaolo is now in stage five kidney failure so if she doesn't find a donor soon, DePaolo will have to begin dialysis.
If you would like to help her out and see if you are her match, call Erie County Medical Center at (716) 898-5001 or email dhossfeld@ecmc.edu.