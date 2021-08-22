Walk for Kidney Health returns to Buffalo's Outer Harbor

The event went virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned this year with an in-person, timed 5K and one-mile walk.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Kidney Foundation of WNY's annual Walk for Kidney Health returned to Buffalo's Outer Harbor Sunday morning.

The event was held virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic, but this year patients and their supporters took part in an in-person, timed 5K or one-mile walk.

The event honors those battling kidney disease, raises awareness, and celebrates kidney donors. Money raised supports the Kidney Foundation of WNY and its programs.

According to NBC News, a recent University of Pittsburgh study found that survival rates among kidney transplant patients in the United States continues to improve. The study looked at data from the past 30 years.

It showed the five-year survival rate for people who got kidneys from deceased donors increased from 66 to 78 percent, and the survival of those with kidneys from living donors improved from 79 to 88 percent.

Experts credit newer tissue typing, better surgical techniques, and immunosuppressive medications for the improvements.