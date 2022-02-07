Family fun day event held in Fruit Belt neighborhood

Organizers setup bounce houses, a petting zoo, live music, and much more. They say this free event was a way for the community to come together in East Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A family fun day was held Saturday afternoon on High Street in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood.

Families gathered at the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers for some summer fun.

Organizers setup bounce houses, a petting zoo, live music, and much more. They say this free event was a way for the community to come together in East Buffalo.

"It just feels good because with everything going on in the world right now, we need peace, joy, and love," minister Kristeka Rogers said. "This is what is going on today. We are pouring out love in the community. We just want everyone to have a good time, come on out."

Added Sashelle Heard: "It's something positive for our children to do, something for the community to get together, and gather, and just have a good time."