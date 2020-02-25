BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than $750,000, 12 guns and enough fentanyl to kill every person in Erie County: That's what local and federal authorities say they found in a huge drug trafficking bust in Buffalo.

They announced the arrests of four people Tuesday. Three were arrested in Buffalo, including former Hutch-Tech and UB basketball star Rodney Pierce. All are accused of working to bring drugs from Mexican cartels to Western New York.

They say they found the drugs, guns, and cash in 11 search warrants around the area over the last week in homes that concealed the contraband in hidden rooms.

"If you're going to poison our community with drugs and violence, get out. We don't want you here; we won't have you here. And there are two ways you'll be removed from our community: one is in handcuffs, and the other's in a body bag. And it's your choice," said James P. Kennedy, U.S. Attorney.

Police also arrested Pierce's uncle, David Burgin, and David Washington, who the feds believe were the leaders of the ring in Western New York.

