Wyoming County offering free COVID-19 rapid tests

Anyone looking to get a rapid test must make an appointment.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department announced Monday that it will be offering free COVID-19 rapid tests for anyone who lives or works in the county.

Anyone looking to get a rapid test must make an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling the Wyoming County Response Line at 786-8911 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rapid tests will be conducted Wednesday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at 5362 Mungers Mill Road in Silver Springs, New York. The testing site is drive through only; all individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles. 

The Wyoming County Health Department is advises that people should arrive to the testing site within a few minutes of their appointment.

    

