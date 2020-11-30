Plan to handle the new phase of COVID-19 released by NYS, Governor Cuomo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, November 30 following the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday weekend.
Governor Cuomo stated the COVID-19 briefing by stating that New York is in a new phase of COVID-19.
"We are in a new phase in the war against COVID," Cuomo said.
Governor Cuomo released five strategies in a new effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19 across New York State:
- Focus on hospitalizations/hospital capacity.
- Increase testing.
- Keeping schools open when safe via testing.
- Alert the public the small gathering COVID-19 spread.
- Get ready for vaccine distribution.
For schools to safely remain open, Governor Cuomo announced that schools can remain open but must test on a weekly basis.
- If in an Orange Zone: 20% of all students and staff over a month
- If in a Red Zone: 30% over a month
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul detailed the five strategies in thread of Tweets below: