Plan to handle the new phase of COVID-19 released by NYS, Governor Cuomo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, November 30 following the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday weekend.

Governor Cuomo stated the COVID-19 briefing by stating that New York is in a new phase of COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo released five strategies in a new effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19 across New York State:

Focus on hospitalizations/hospital capacity. Increase testing. Keeping schools open when safe via testing. Alert the public the small gathering COVID-19 spread. Get ready for vaccine distribution.

For schools to safely remain open, Governor Cuomo announced that schools can remain open but must test on a weekly basis.

If in an Orange Zone: 20% of all students and staff over a month

If in a Red Zone: 30% over a month

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul detailed the five strategies in thread of Tweets below:

