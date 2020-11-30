x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Plan to handle the new phase of COVID-19 released by NYS, Governor Cuomo

"We are in a new phase in the war against COVID," Cuomo said.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, November 30 following the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday weekend.

Governor Cuomo stated the COVID-19 briefing by stating that New York is in a new phase of COVID-19. 

"We are in a new phase in the war against COVID," Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo released five strategies in a new effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19 across New York State:

  1. Focus on hospitalizations/hospital capacity.
  2. Increase testing.
  3. Keeping schools open when safe via testing.
  4. Alert the public the small gathering COVID-19 spread.
  5. Get ready for vaccine distribution.

For schools to safely remain open, Governor Cuomo announced that schools can remain open but must test on a weekly basis. 

  • If in an Orange Zone: 20% of all students and staff over a month
  • If in a Red Zone: 30% over a month 

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul detailed the five strategies in thread of Tweets below:

Related Articles