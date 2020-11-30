WNY Region COVID-19 hospitalizations has now increased for 20 consecutive days

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Not only are COVID-19 cases increasing, but so are hospitalizations across the state and here in the Western New York region.
The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Sunday, November 29, 2020 was 411. That number is up 25 people from Saturday, November 28.
The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region has now been on the increase for 20 consecutive days.
In the spring, during the height of the pandemic across New York State, the longest consecutive streak of days with increasing hospitalizations was seven, and the highest total of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time was 263.
There are currently 86 COVID-19 patients in the ICU in the region, which is still below the highest point in the spring when 130 patients were in the ICU.
During a briefing on Monday, November 30, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated that he is concerned about hospitals in this new phase of COVID-19.
"We are now worried about overwhelming the hospital system...you will see serious stress on the hospital system,"
Cuomo warned that if hospitals do get overwhelmed, there is a chance the state could call for a NY pause.
The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
