Wyoming County offering free COVID-19 rapid tests Wednesday

The rapid testing clinic is intended for anyone who lives or works in Wyoming County.

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department says a few spots are still available for anyone looking to get a free COVID-19 rapid test on Wednesday.

The testing clinic will take place at the Wyoming County Highway Department located at 4328 State Route 19 in Silver Springs, NY. The rapid testing clinic is intended for anyone who lives or works in Wyoming County.

Anyone looking to get tested on Wednesday must make an appointment.

Appointments can be made online here or by calling the Wyoming County Response Line, 786-8911, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.