7-day average for positive COVID tests trending downward across Western New York

In Western New York there are 503 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with 32 percent of hospital beds available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests continues to trend downward across the region, although it was a slight change Saturday.

In Western New York there are 503 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with 32 percent of hospital beds available. There are 334 patients currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Eighteen Western New Yorkers died of COVID on Saturday. That number includes 10 people in Erie County, 4 in Niagara County, 2 in Chautauqua County, and 2 in Genesee County.

On Sunday, Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the latest vaccination numbers for Erie County. The county's COVID vaccine report showed Erie County has vaccinated 14,176 persons since January 4.

He added on Saturday the Erie County Department of Health gave the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to 975 residents. On Friday, 1,600 residents received their first dose.

Poloncarz also out a reminder that all Erie County COVID-19 vaccine clinics are canceled for the next 3 days due to a lack of vaccine.