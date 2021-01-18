COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY region show decline since Friday

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing Monday morning that numbers show a continued decline in positive COVID-19 rates across the state following the holiday season. Also, the rate of increase in the number of hospitalizations is slowing and is currently at the lowest rate since October. However, he continued to express concern that new strains, including those from the UK, Brazil and South Africa, could cause a second wave and called on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to 'learn the lessons of the spring' and take action now to prevent it.