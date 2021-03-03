Wyoming County Health Department schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Appointments are required for both clinics and are only for those in eligible groups, including essential workers and those over 65 years of age.

WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Health Department has two upcoming COVID-19 clinics for those who are eligible according to New York State Priority Population groupings.

The first will be held on Thursday, March 4 at the Wyoming County Highway Department. This clinic is for essential workers in the 1B category and adults with pre-existing conditions. Essential employees must bring proof of eligibility to their appointment such as an ID card, letter from their employer or a pay stub. Those with pre-existing conditions must also bring proof of their eligibility.

You can register here or visit www.wyomingco.net and choose “COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Registration” under quick county links.