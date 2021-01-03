COVID vaccination site at Delavan Grider center opens Wednesday

2 On Your Side was told that the first week is filled up, but according to the state's website, beyond that, there are dozens of appointments for each day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State-run mass COVID vaccination site at the Delavan Grider Community Center opens up on Wednesday for those with appointments.

Buffalo residents living in certain zip codes have been the only ones who have been able to register for appointments since February 24.

The site is part of the state's vaccine equity program, to make sure minority populations have access to the coronavirus vaccine.

2 On Your Side was told that the first week of appointments from March 3 to March 10 has been filled, but according to the state's website, beyond that, there are dozens of appointments for each day.

Starting Wednesday all Erie County residents eligible for the vaccine will be able to sign up through the state's 'Am I Eligible' website.

Mark Blue chairs Western New York's vaccination health equity task force.

"We shouldn't have any problem filling any vacant slots for those who are going to be vaccinated," he said, "because we realize with people calling and saying, 'I can't get an appointment,' this is going to be an opportunity to help with all of Erie County as well."

There will soon be three ways that people can register: by phone, the state's website, and starting Wednesday, March 3 walk-up registration will also be available. You won't be vaccinated when you show up to register in person but will get the next available appointment.

The number to call is 1-833-697-4829.

Blue says many workers live in zip codes where vaccination numbers are low.