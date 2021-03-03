x
Word of Life Ministries hosting free COVID-19 testing clinic Thursday

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be conducting free COVID-19 tests Thursday at the Word of Life Ministries.
A Mound Bayou resident braces for a nasal swab by one of the Delta Health Center staff at a free drive-thu COVID-19 testing facility at the center's Dr. H. Jack Geiger Medical Center in Mound Bayou, Miss., Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be offering free COVID-19 testing this week at the Word of Life Ministries, located at 1941 Hyde Park Boulevard.

Testing will be available Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments or referrals are required for the testing clinic. Walk-ins are welcome to attend.

Those getting tested will receive a nasal swab PCR test.

According to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the testing clinic is supported by funds from the City of Niagara Falls Community Development Block Grant.

For more information about the testing clinic, call 278-4569.

