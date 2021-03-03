Word of Life Ministries hosting free COVID-19 testing clinic Thursday

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be conducting free COVID-19 tests Thursday at the Word of Life Ministries.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be offering free COVID-19 testing this week at the Word of Life Ministries, located at 1941 Hyde Park Boulevard.

Testing will be available Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments or referrals are required for the testing clinic. Walk-ins are welcome to attend.

Those getting tested will receive a nasal swab PCR test.

According to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the testing clinic is supported by funds from the City of Niagara Falls Community Development Block Grant.