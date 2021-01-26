Wyoming Correctional Facility sees 111 new COVID-19 cases over past two weeks

Wyoming Correctional Facility, a men's prison in Attica run by the state, saw 111 new cases over the past 15 days of available data, from January 8 to January 22.

ATTICA, N.Y. — Just two weeks after Wende Correctional Facility in Alden faced a spike in COVID-19 cases that followed the death of an inmate from the virus, another Western New York DOCCS facility is seeing its' own uptick in cases.

The Wyoming Correctional Facility, a men's prison in Attica run by the state, saw 111 new cases over the past 15 days of available data, from January 8 to January 22.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) data from January 7, the facility had 94 total cases so far during the pandemic.

Fifteen days later, on January 22, that number has risen to 205, with 121 of the cases having recovered. January 22 is the most recent day of available data.

On January 7, the facility reported 1,290 negative tests, and on January 22, the facility reported 1,358 negative tests, a total difference of 68.

You can see the data from the state for all DOCCS facilities for those two dates by viewing the documents below.

DOCCS COVID-19 Data as of January 7, 2021 at 3 p.m.