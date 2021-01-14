Wende Correctional sees 55 new COVID-19 cases in one week

On January 13, the prison reported 170 cases with 100 people recovered. A day before New Year's Eve, the prison had seen its first COVID-19-related death.

ALDEN, N.Y. — Wende Correctional saw 55 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to documentation published by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS).

On January 6 at 3 p.m., Wende reported 115 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, with 94 individuals recovered.

On January 13 at 3 p.m., the prison reported 170 cases with 100 recovered. That's 55 new cases and six new recoveries.

On New Year's Day, 2 On Your Side reported that a person incarcerated at Wende died of "COVID-19 related issues" at Erie County Medical Center.