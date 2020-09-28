Turkey Trot names runners who will participate in the in-person Thanksgiving race

Participants were chosen randomly out of those who registered to mark the race's 125 year anniversary.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Turkey Trot as Western New Yorkers have come to know it will look a little different this year. The YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced over the summer that the Turkey Trot will mostly take place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, on Monday, 125 names were chosen at random to run or walk the 8K in person with several modifications in order to adhere to all state and local health, safety, and social distancing protocols.

Those lucky enough to be chosen have agreed to fundraise $1,000 for the YMCA's programs and services. Those who have registered for the virtual race, but whose names were not chosen, will have the choice to run, walk or jog the 4.97 miles (8K) anytime between Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 and Sunday, November 29. The registration fee is $35 and it is not too late to take part.

A complete list of those picked to take part in person in the oldest consecutively run foot race in North America can be found here.