WNY region's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate remains below 1%

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New data released Monday from New York State shows the percent of positive COVID-19 tests in the Western New York region was below 1 percent for a second consecutive day.
Out of 2,655 tests conducted in the Western New York region Sunday, only 25 were positive, for a 0.9 percent positive rate.
The seven day average for the region is now down to`1.2 percent, which is close to the state average of 1 percent. And the Western New York region is no longer the highest in the state. The Mid-Hudson region now has a seven day average of 1.7 percent.
Daily hospitalizations in the Western New York region were at 42 for a second consecutive day. Before Saturday, the region has not had more than 40 COVID patients hospitalized since July 16.
