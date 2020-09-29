WNY region's daily COVID-19 percent positive rate remains below 1%

Out of 2,655 tests conducted in the Western New York region Sunday, only 25 were positive, for a 0.9 percent positive rate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New data released Monday from New York State shows the percent of positive COVID-19 tests in the Western New York region was below 1 percent for a second consecutive day.

Out of 2,655 tests conducted in the Western New York region Sunday, only 25 were positive, for a 0.9 percent positive rate.

The seven day average for the region is now down to`1.2 percent, which is close to the state average of 1 percent. And the Western New York region is no longer the highest in the state. The Mid-Hudson region now has a seven day average of 1.7 percent.

Daily hospitalizations in the Western New York region were at 42 for a second consecutive day. Before Saturday, the region has not had more than 40 COVID patients hospitalized since July 16.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk