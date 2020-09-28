Rapid COVID-19 testing available for Erie County students, school staff who attend in-person classes

The Erie County Department of Health has established three rapid COVID-19 testing sites for students and employees.

The three testing sites are available to Erie County residents who are symptomatic school-age students who attend in-person school settings and symptomatic school employees.

Results from the tests take about 15 minutes.

You must bring your school ID with you and you should not already be under quarantine.

The locations will be located in the northtowns, central Erie County and southtowns.

To schedule you can call (716) 858-2929 Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.