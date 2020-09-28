Gov. Andrew Cuomo raises alarm about new virus hot spots

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is raising alarm about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York.
The Democratic governor said Monday that just 10 ZIP codes represent a quarter of the state's new infections in recent testing. The ZIP codes are mostly in the Mid-Hudson region, as well as New York City.
The ZIP codes include:
- 10977 (located in Rockland County)
- 10952 (located in Rockland County)
- 10950 (located in Orange County)
- 10901 (located in Rockland County)
- 11219 (located in Kings County)
- 11210 (located in Kings County)
- 13905 (located in Broome County)
- 11204 (located in Kings County)
- 11230 (located in Kings County)
- 11367 (located in Queens)
New York has reported just over 11,500 new COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks.
Cuomo says the state has 200 rapid testing machines available.
A disproportionate number of new cases have come from a handful of communities in and north of New York City that are home to many Orthodox Jews. Cuomo warned he could close schools where too many people are testing positive.