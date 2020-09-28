Gov. Andrew Cuomo raises alarm about new virus hot spots

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that just 10 ZIP codes represent a quarter of the state's new infections in recent testing.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is raising alarm about the emergence of a handful of coronavirus hot spots in New York.

The Democratic governor said Monday that just 10 ZIP codes represent a quarter of the state's new infections in recent testing. The ZIP codes are mostly in the Mid-Hudson region, as well as New York City.

The ZIP codes include:

10977 (located in Rockland County)

10952 (located in Rockland County)

10950 (located in Orange County)

10901 (located in Rockland County)

11219 (located in Kings County)

11210 (located in Kings County)

13905 (located in Broome County)

11204 (located in Kings County)

11230 (located in Kings County)

11367 (located in Queens)

New York has reported just over 11,500 new COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks.

Cuomo says the state has 200 rapid testing machines available.

A disproportionate number of new cases have come from a handful of communities in and north of New York City that are home to many Orthodox Jews. Cuomo warned he could close schools where too many people are testing positive.