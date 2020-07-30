WNY Region percent positive drops below one percent

Wednesday's mark is the lowest recorded for the five county region since the pandemic began.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A milestone was reached Wednesday in the WNY Region's on-going battle against the coronavirus.

Results from Wednesday show the region's rate of positive cases dropped below the one percent mark; the lowest recorded for the five counties since the pandemic began.

The WNY region consists of Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

Out of the 5,556 tests completed for the day, 29 of them had positive results. That number of tests is the third most for the region since the virus outbreak. The rolling average of the percent positive for the region is now one percent.