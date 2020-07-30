Bills rookies sent home after 5 positive COVID tests

'With five (positive tests) since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach.'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills rookie camp came to an abrupt halt on Thursday when they were sent home, following five positive coronavirus tests.

The NFL Network and ESPN first reported the story, citing a team statement.

According to the ESPN report, a rookie was among two players who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. The report said five people have tested positive this week.

In a statement provided to 2 On Your Side, the Bills said: “We expected to have positive tests for COVID. With five (positive tests) since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team.”