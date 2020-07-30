Buffalo Teachers Federation president calls for ouster of administrators involved in reopening plans

Phil Rumore has been critical of the process, saying it has been too secretive and lacking in detail. The top concern remains safety during the COVID pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Teachers Federation's president on Thursday called for the removal of all administrators involved in the Buffalo Public Schools' reopening plans.

In a statement issued Thursday after, the Buffalo Teachers Federation said, in part:

"This District’s secrecy, lack of involvement of stakeholders and lack of time devoted to develop a safe reopening plan for our schools that will, if done incorrectly, result in the loss of lives or severe physical injury, as well as undermining the education of our students, is a betrayal of trust and its responsibilities to our community."

This comes less than 24 hours after the Buffalo Teachers Federation issued a statement, calling for a delay in submitting plans for reopening schools this fall. As of right now, those plans are due by Saturday.

"We are considering educational issues and plans that, if not done correctly, will result in the loss of lives and permanent physical harm to students, parents, school staff and the community, as well as the deadly spread of the COVID-19 virus," BTF president Phil Rumore said in the Wednesday statement.

Rumore told 2 On Your Side last week that the Buffalo Teachers Federation can collaborate with the Buffalo Public School District to develop procedures and to address the concerns raised by teachers, parents, staff, and students.

"We're willing to work with the district to do it," he said. "We need to. But it doesn't seem like there's any interest in having people work together. Looks like they're just gonna make their decisions downtown."