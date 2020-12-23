Western New York nursing home residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines were given to nursing home staff and residents at Elderwood and McGuire Group facilities Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is underway across the nation and here in Western New York.

New York State was allotted 170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with priority given to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and staff.

During a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he expects 618 nursing homes will be vaccinated statewide within two weeks.

Cuomo also said he is asking pharmacy staff that are administering the vaccination to work through the holiday season to ensure swift distribution.

On Tuesday, local pharmacy partners began administering the vaccine in Western New York nursing homes. "It was a really exciting, uplifting day here today, one of our better days we've had since March," said Northgate Healthcare Facility Administrator Terry Collins. Northgate is part of The McGuire Group.

The McGuire Group, which has six healthcare facilities in New York, and Elderwood, which has 28 senior care communities in New York were among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccination for nursing home staff and residents.

Northgate Healthcare Facility in North Tonawanda administered the first doses of the vaccine to 160 residents and 100 employees on Tuesday.

"Walgreens provided the vaccine, brought it to the facility and their pharmacists administered the vaccine to our residents and staff" said Collins.

Northgate Healthcare Facility was able to vaccinate any resident who consented, but Collins said the CDC recommends that a facility only vaccinate 1/3 of their staff at a time.

"The second dose of the vaccine sometimes causes people to feel a little unwell and may have to miss a little bit of work if they are not feeling up to coming to work, so you don't want all your staff to be out at the same time" Collins continued.

Collins said 90 percent of their residents consented to be vaccinated and they will receive the second dose on January 12th.

A spokesperson for Elderwood said two Western New York facilities are administering the vaccine this week, one clinic was held Tuesday and another is set for Wednesday.