Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine to additional groups

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Monday, 2 On Your Side reported that vaccines will be distributed to additional groups of high priority workers.
Now, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is sharing that distribution to these groups is beginning locally.
Memorial is reporting that the state is telling it to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to "selected high-risk groups that provide services in the community."
There groups are considered "1A" priority by the state. They include, according to Memorial:
- Emergency medical services personnel
- Medical examiners, coroners and funeral workers
- Staff and residents of Office of Mental Health (OMH) operated and voluntary operated congregate living settings
- Staff and residents of Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) operated and voluntary operated congregate living settings
- Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) staff members
Memorial expects to begin vaccinating 1A priority groups next week and says that priority for the vaccine is decided on by the state.