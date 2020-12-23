Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital begins distributing COVID-19 vaccine to additional groups

Emergency medical workers, funeral workers, as well as staff and residents of certain state-run congregate living settings and programs are in the this round.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Monday, 2 On Your Side reported that vaccines will be distributed to additional groups of high priority workers.

Now, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is sharing that distribution to these groups is beginning locally.

Memorial is reporting that the state is telling it to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to "selected high-risk groups that provide services in the community."

There groups are considered "1A" priority by the state. They include, according to Memorial:

Emergency medical services personnel

Medical examiners, coroners and funeral workers

Staff and residents of Office of Mental Health (OMH) operated and voluntary operated congregate living settings

Staff and residents of Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) operated and voluntary operated congregate living settings

Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) staff members