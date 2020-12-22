Vaccines in hand, Cuomo urges push at NY nursing homes

Cuomo's asking health care workers to take advantage of the supply by working through the holidays to speedily vaccinate all nursing home residents and staffers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York expects to have received 930,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of next week.

The governor told reporters on Tuesday that he's asking health care workers to take advantage of the supply by working through the holidays to speedily vaccinate all nursing home residents and staffers.

He said about 50,000 people have received doses so far, and expects all 618 nursing homes across the state to be vaccinated within two weeks.

"Again, there is no politics in the distribution of the vaccine, Cuomo said. "No mayor is in control, no county executive is in control, no supervisor is in control, nobody can put you at the front of the list. Local governments have absolutely nothing to do with this. This is all done by the hospital system, the medical providers."

"I am asking the hospitals and the nursing home operators and the medical personnel who are providing services for vaccinations in the nursing homes to work over the holidays in providing the vaccinations."