Wingfest to return in September for 20th anniversary

Annual celebration of the iconic WNY snack to take place Labor Day weekend, September 4 & 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNYers will be able to wing it once again this Labor Day weekend.

WingFest organizer Drew Cerza announced Wednesday that Wingfest will return to mark its 20th anniversary September 4 & 5 after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The location has yet to be determined.

While adjustments continue to be made to make sure all health guidelines are followed, Cerza said attendees can still count on cold beer and delicious wings from restaurants all over the country. Live music by local bands will also return.

To keep crowds within capacity limits, the festival will evolve into timed, pre-ticketed sessions. On Saturday, September 4 there will be three 3-hour sessions and on Sunday, September 5 there will be two 3-hour sessions.

All admission tickets will be pre-paid online. More information on ticket sales and prices is still to come.

“Please be patient and believe me when I say that we are doing all we can to preserve the Wingfest as premier quality event as it has been for the past 19 years,” Cerza said. “This will be our 20th Anniversary and we can’t wait to see all of our friends again after having to take a year off.”