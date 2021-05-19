Canal events set for 2021, including several in WNY

The events include not only recreational activities, but also tours, concerts and heritage celebrations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for something to do this coming summer, start with celebrating with the Erie Canalway's heritage.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is teaming up with the New York State Canal Corporation to sponsor 26 festivals in 2021 that will showcase the Canalway Corridor's history, as well as the waterway and canalway.

The events include not only recreational activities, but also tours, concerts and heritage celebrations.

“After a year with very few events, we are pleased to support community events that will bring people to the canals in safe and fun ways,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “We are proud to partner with these organizations to bring people to the waterfront to experience and celebrate New York’s extraordinary canals.”

“The events planned for our 2021 season are sure to highlight the Erie Canal for what it really is – a scenic water and trailway steeped in rich history with boundless opportunity for adventure,” said Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton. “From waterfront concerts to community celebrations of local heritage, these events will encourage New Yorkers and beyond to enrich themselves in all that Canalside communities have to offer while driving outdoor recreation and boosting the local economy.”

This year's events include summer concerts on the Erie Canal, as well as history cruises on the Champlain Canal and Doors Open Buffalo in September.

Other events in WNY include: Story Cloths at Canalside in June, The Tonawandas Celebrate the Erie Canal Bicentennial Tour, Cycle the Erie Canal in July, the Buffalo Rotary Presents Carousel Carnival in September and Locktoberfest in October.

The NYS canal system, which is expected to open May 21, includes four canals, Erie, Champlain, Oswego and Cayuga-Seneca, and spans more than 500 miles.